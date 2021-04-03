One person missing, another injured after boat capsizes on Lake Pleasant

Maricopa County sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing boater at Lake Pleasant after a boat capsized Friday afternoon.

The incident happened near South Barker Island on April 2 while two people were on board.

One person was found and has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, but the other boater has yet to be located.

It is unclear how the boat capsized, and information on the identities of the two boaters has not been released.

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: