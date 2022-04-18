Orlando FreeFall death: Officials to give update on investigation

Officials on Monday are expected to give an update on the investigation into the death of a 14-year-old boy who fell from the Orlando FreeFall ride at ICON Park.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is expected to speak after promising earlier this month a "complete and thorough investigation" into how Tyre Sampson fell from the Orlando FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park. She also emphasized that her agency would not jump to any conclusions until that investigation was completed, and the report is released. Fried mentioned that a forensic engineering and analysis firm, Quest Engineering, had been hired to help with the investigation.

Sampson fell to his death from the ride on Thursday, March 24 while visiting Orlando with another family from St. Louis, Missouri.

He and friends went on Orlando FreeFall, a vertical ride that takes people some 400 feet into the air and then free-falls several hundred feet to the ground.

Sampson died after falling off the ride. An operating manual for the Orlando FreeFall states that the maximum passenger weight is just over 286 pounds. Sampson was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and reportedly weighed 360 pounds.

Florida House of Representative member Geraldine Thompson, who represents parts of Orlando, said rides should be required by law to display any height or weight restriction.

FreeFall and Orlando Slingshot, both owned by The Slingshot Group, opened at ICON Park in December 2021. Based on the operations manual that was provided to the state and its inspection, both rides passed their initial inspections with no deficiencies, Commissioner Fried said.

Both rides have been shut down since March 24.

