Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 AM MST, San Carlos
5
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:42 AM MST until THU 3:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Freeze Warning
from FRI 2:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Dripping Springs
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley

Outside Fire breaks out in Jurupa Valley, setting nearby pallet yard ablaze

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
Wildfires
FOX 11 Los Angeles

Crestmore Fire breaks out in Jurupa Valley, setting nearby pallet yard ablaze

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. - A fast-moving vegetation fire, dubbed the "Outside Fire," sparked Thursday in the Jurupa Valley area, setting a nearby pallet yard.

The fire was first reported around 11:45 a.m. in the 1800 block of Brown Ave.  

The San Bernardino County Fire Department reported that the fire had jumped Brown Ave and extended into a nearby pallet yard threatening multiple structures. Multiple large mulch piles were fully involved. 

The Riverside County Fire Department is sending a response team.  

No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.