Over protests, police clear out historic People's Park in Berkeley

Police in Berkeley cleared out People's Park early Wednesday morning, in a long dispute over the historic grounds.

Officers set up barricades, while heavy-duty machinery and construction vehicles came into excavate the area. Cars in the area were moved to a different parking lot with gift card reimbursements of $100.

An Alameda County Superior Court judge ruled last Friday that the University of California could begin in its long-planned project to build student housing.

The project calls for below-market housing for some 1,100 students on less than half of the 2.8-acre site.

Opponents, including student groups and homeless advocates, have filed numerous legal challenges, accusing UC Berkeley of violating rights and environmental laws.

Protesters came out before dawn to yell, "this is People's Park!"

A student named Yao said he witnessed police moving unhoused people to a parking lot, while he and his friends tried to make sure that everyone was safe.

But Cal spokesman Dan Mogulof told KTVU that the university is not callous to the plight of the homeless: In fact, UC Berkeley has spent close to $8 million on helping the unhoused, including offering them transitional housing and a new daytime drop-in center.

Mogulof said that construction is beginning because housing is "urgently needed" for students and the project will end up preserving more than 60% of the park's "revitalized green space," which will include a memorial to the park's past and historic significance.

People's Park is listed on the national register of historic places and was an epicenter for protests against the Vietnam War, and for civil rights in the late 1960s. There were petitions by a handful of groups to stop the project, including from the Historic District Advocacy Group.

However, in recent years, unhoused people had taken over the area and used it as an urban camping site.