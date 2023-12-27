Overturned construction vehicle leaking fuel, oil; I-10 closed in Phoenix

The eastbound I-10 at 40th Street in Phoenix is closed due to a rollover crash and hazmat situation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened on Dec. 27 at 3:45 a.m. when a construction site support vehicle overturned. The vehicle was carrying 1,000 gallons of fuel and oil, which began leaking onto the freeway.

No injuries were reported.

"Hazardous Materials crews from local fire departments, as well as the AZDPS Hazmat unit, are on the scene now containing the leaked fuel," DPS said.

Due to the incident, multiple lanes of the freeway were initially blocked. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the eastbound lanes are now closed at 40th Street.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

(ADOT)

Area where the crash happened