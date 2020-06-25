Expand / Collapse search

Painted Wagon Fire burns 550 acres west of Wittmann

More than 400 acres of land is burning in Maricopa County, dubbed the Painted Wagon Fire. Authorities ask residents nearby to prepare to evacuate.

WHISPERING RANCH, Ariz. - Crews are at the scene of a fast moving brush fire that has burned 550 acres southwest of Wickenburg near 299th Ave. and W. Painted Wagon Trail.

The fire continues to move through grass and brush. Five structures were destroyed, including one primary, according to Arizona State Forestry.

Just before 5 p.m., Calbert Gillett of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office stated, "A 'SET' notification has been issued for the area of 299th Avenue and Painted Wagon trail due to the Painted Wagon Fire burning 20 miles West of Wittmann. Fire crews and emergency personnel are working to assist with the with the rapidly growing fire. At this time, we ask that residents remain alert and be prepared to evacuate, if needed."

By 5:40 p.m., Gillett said fire and emegency personnel were able to contain the fire and evacuations are not needed at this time. Residents will go back to the "READY" mode.

Arizona Fire & Medical Authority says to avoid the area.

MCSO says the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

