Painted Wagon Fire burns nearly 500 acres west of Wittmann

Crews are battling a fast-moving brush fire that has burned 490 acres southwest of Wickenburg near 299th Ave. and W. Painted Wagon Trail.

As of June 26, the fire is 60% contained, according to the state department of forestry. Five structures were destroyed, including one primary, according to Arizona State Forestry.

Just before 5 p.m., Calbert Gillett of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office stated, "A 'SET' notification has been issued for the area of 299th Avenue and Painted Wagon trail due to the Painted Wagon Fire burning 20 miles West of Wittmann. Fire crews and emergency personnel are working to assist with the with the rapidly growing fire. At this time, we ask that residents remain alert and be prepared to evacuate, if needed."

By 5:40 p.m., Gillett said fire and emergency personnel were able to contain the fire and evacuations are not needed at this time. Residents will go back to the "READY" mode.

Advertisement

Arizona Fire & Medical Authority says to avoid the area.

MCSO says the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Resources: