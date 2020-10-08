Painting honoring Arizonan Kayla Mueller unveiled by Gov. Ducey

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey unveiled a painting honoring the late Kayla Mueller, a Prescott native killed by ISIS militants back in 2015.

The artwork was revealed at 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base. It will be transferred to the Arizona State Capitol for public view.

The painting commemorates a 2019 military raid named after Mueller that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.

Kayla was 26 years old when she was captured leaving a hospital in Aleppo, Syria, working as a humanitarian aid worker in 2013. Officials said al-Baghdadi had taken Mueller as a "wife" and sexually abused her throughout her captivity.

This news comes after it was announced two ISIS members arrived in the U.S. to face charges for the deaths of four American citizens who were taken hostage, including Mueller.

