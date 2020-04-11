Paradise Valley Police searching for 84-year-old woman

article

The Paradise Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 84-year-old woman who hasn't been seen since April 8th.

Laleah "Jo" Ebentier suffers from dementia and is believed to have impaired mobility, the department says.

Investigators believe she left her home near the 8600 block of North Via La Serena around 10 a.m. in Paradise Valley.

She was last seen wearing gold glasses, a green long sleeved T-shirt, green and black floral patterned shorts, dark blue Crocs and peach colored socks.

A K-9 officer with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office conducted a search that led investigators to the 5200 block of East Hatcher Road. That's where the foot search stopped and where investigators believe she was picked up by a driver.

Doors were knocked on, an aerial search was conducted, but Ebentier was still not found.

The Paradise Valley Police Department asks all residents in the area to check their surveillance, walk their yards, and share this message with neighbors to help its efforts to safely fiind Ebentier.

Contact the department if you have any additional information at 480-948-7410.