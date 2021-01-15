Paradise Valley Unified School District to return to in-person learning in February

article

Officials with the Paradise Valley Unified School District say they have set a time for its students to return to in-person learning.

According to a statement released on the night of Jan. 15, school district officials say they plan to return its K-6 students to in-person learning on Feb. 16, while its 7th grade to 12th grade students will return to in-person learning on Feb. 22.

However, school district officials say they will provide their current learning models for the rest of the school year.

"This means families electing to not have their child(ren) return for in-person learning will have the option to remain in PVConnect or PVOnline," read a portion of the statement, referring to the school's online learning options.

School district officials say students will be on an early-release schedule every Wednesday, in order to allow for teacher planning.

In addition, school district officials say extended learning opportunities will be offered during the spring, summer, and fall, in order to address learning deficiencies that may have surfaced. A COVID Task Force will also be assembled to assess school needs, and make recommendations to the superintendent when outbreaks occur in schools within the district.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

COVID-19 symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

COVID-19 resources

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)