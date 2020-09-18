Expand / Collapse search

Paradise Valley Unified to vote on reopening classrooms

Paradise Valley
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. - Paradise Valley Unified is voting on whether to reopen classrooms or stick with online learning - a controversial topic among parents.

The district has been using distanced learning since the fall semester began a few weeks ago, implementing their own metrics system for reopening - a system that many parents say is impossible to reach.

A group of parents rallied outside of the district's board meeting on Sept. 18. The meeting will determine whether schools may move forward with a reopening plan for classrooms.

Paradise Valley parents chanted phrases like "open our schools" and "we want a choice" on Friday morning. They believe their point of view is being left out of the equation; as they see other districts reopen classrooms, they’re stuck with distanced learning.

They feel the threat of the virus to students is much smaller than the threat of them falling behind academically and emotionally. Working parents also said they felt the strain of dealing with childcare.

Several of the parents said if the district didn’t offer in person classes right away, they would pull their children out of the district.

Plenty of parents, however, have submitted comments for the meeting, asking the district to stay the course and err on the side of safety.

One teacher spoke out at the meeting, explaining that social distancing does not work in the classroom, and that there are coronavirus outbreaks at several other schools.

All of this is causing extra stress for teachers, with many of them quitting or thinking of resigning.

The results of the board meeting have not been made public yet. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

