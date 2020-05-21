'Park Fire' in Bagdad now 40% contained, evacuations lifted

article

A number of residents in a Yavapai County town were asked to leave their homes earlier on Thursday, as firefighters battle a fast-moving wildfire.

According to officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the "Park Fire" started off a road in the town of Bagdad, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

As of Friday, the fire burned an estimated 98 acres of land and is 40% contained. Full containment of the fire is expected by the end of the day.

According to fire officials, heavy aircraft was launched to assist crews on the ground. Meanwhile residents in a number of streets in Bagdad were also asked to evacuate, including Hopi Drive, Maricopa Drive, Mohave Drive, Navajo Drive, Papago Drive, Pima Drive, and portions of Park Drive. The evacuations have been lifted.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.