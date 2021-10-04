Parts of Arizona see rain, wind gusts; flooding possible

Parts of Arizona, including Pinal and Maricopa counties, are seeing rainfall and wind gusts Monday night, the National Weather Service (NWS) says.

Chances for rain in Phoenix will increase throughout Monday night and into Tuesday.

Although a storm system was brewing in the southern part of the state, Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport recorded a hot 98 degree high Monday afternoon, NWS says.

Heavy rainfall expected for Northern Arizona

Areas in Northern Arizona are expected to see widespread rainfall for a good portion of Tuesday, NWS says, and there's potential for flooding.

During the rain, NWS says to be most concerned about impassable and muddy roads.

"Never try crossing flooded roadways, especially at night" NWS Tweeted.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

