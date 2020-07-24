Parts of the Valley seeing rain from latest monsoon storm to move through the area

Monsoon action returned to the Valley on the afternoon of July 24, with rain falling on various parts of the Phoenix area.

Video taken by SkyFOX show rain falling in parts of the Valley, which other parts of the Valley remain relatively rain-free, if not completely dry.

According to the National Weather Service, more shows are storms are anticipated to move across Central Phoenix, as well as the Northeast Valley and East Valley areas, until 8:00 p.m., with gusty winds, lightning and locally heavy rain possible.

This story is developing, please check back for further updates.

