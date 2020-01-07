Paul Petersen resigns as Maricopa County Assessor

FOX 10 has learned that Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen has resigned.

Last month, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted to uphold Petersen's suspension after he was charged in three states, Arizona, Arkansas and Utah, for an alleged international adoption scheme.

Prosecutors say for several years, Petersen was paying women to come to the United States to give birth and give their babies up for adoption.

Petersen is accused of using taxpayer money to help pay for their healthcare.

Petersen's co-defendant, Lynwood Jennet, took a plea deal and is expected to testify against him in his upcoming trial.