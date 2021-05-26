Domestic abuse situation turns into a deadly deputy-involved shooting in in Queen Creek

A Pinal County Sheriff's Office investigation is underway following a deputy-involved shooting near Chandler Heights and the Hunt Highway.

According to PCSO, this is a domestic situation case involving a husband and wife.

When a deputy arrived at the scene, authorities say the husband, who was holding a weapon, became aggressive towards the deputy. That's when the deputy shot and killed the suspect.

No names have been released, but PCSO says the domestic abuse victim and the deputy are okay.

