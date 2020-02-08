PD: 1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting at Phoenix bar

article

Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting at a Phoenix bar that left one person in critical condition.

Officers responded to the Loft Again bar near Cave Creek and Greenway Roads around 12:45 a.m. Saturday where they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say witnesses told officers that the victim and the suspect got into a verbal argument that escalated to a physical fight. The suspect then reportedly shot the victim.

Officers arrested the suspect on the scene without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.