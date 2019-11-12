PD: 1 person extremely critical after car and motorized cart collide
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating after a car and a motorized cart collided leaving one person in extremely critical condition.
Officers responded to the collision near 7th Street and Broadway.
Police say an adult male driving the cart was crossing the roadway mid-block when the collision occurred. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.
Broadway is closed to traffic in both directions for the investigation.
