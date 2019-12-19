PD: 10-year-old boy missing out of Surprise

article

A 10-year-old boy is missing out of Surprise after he didn't return home from school Thursday afternoon.

Cyrus Cross is 4 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, according to the police department. Investigators believe he was last seen in the area of Litchfield and Greenway roads.

He was last seen wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a bright green camo print backpack.

Anyone with any information regarding the location of Cross is asked to contact the Surprise Police Department at 623-222-4000, incident no. 191204654.