PD: 12-year-old girl shot, 3 found dead in Mesa home

Police say three people were found dead on Monday night inside a Mesa home near Signal Butte and Elliot Roads.

Investigators say at 8:20 p.m. on March 8, officers responded to a shots fired call, which came in after a 12-year-old girl ran to a nearby residence asking for help. She had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her wrist. The girl was transported to a hospital and remains in stable condition.





When police entered the home, "Officers observed two bodies lying on the ground on the first floor of the home, surrounded by a significant amount of blood. These two people were later identified as

51-year-old Ruben Sanchez and his wife, 49-year-old Ana Guerra," stated Detective Brandi George.

A third victim, identified as 18-year-old Amy Sanchez, was found on the second floor.

Homicide detectives say all three victims appeared to have gunshot wounds. A handgun was located in the house, along with ammunition.

Advertisement

"This investigation is still in the early stages and much more work needs to be completed. At this point in the investigation, this tragic incident appears to be a case of murder/suicide," stated George.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.



Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.