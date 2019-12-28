PD: 2 found shot to death in car in Surprise

article

Police say two people were found shot to death inside a car in a Surprise neighborhood.

According to the Surprise Police Department, officers responded to a movie theater located near 137th Avenue and Waddell Road late Friday night for reports of a man forcing a woman into a car.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were advised of a vehicle leaving the area and heading towards a nearby neighborhood. When officers located the vehicle, they found two people inside who had both been shot.

Both of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They've been identified as Jafar Tigue of El Mirage and Faith Villanueva of Surprise.

Police say the victims had been involved in a past relationship and there are no outstanding suspects.

If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to call police at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS.