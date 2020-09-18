PD: 2-year-old girl abducted by father in Mesa

article

Police are looking for a man who they say abducted his 2-year-old daughter in Mesa.

According to Mesa police, Ezmeralda Tineo was last seen on Sept. 17 at 10:30 p.m. near Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road. Police say she was taken by her biological father, Esau Tineo, who does not have custodial rights.

The pair left the area in an older-model gray Chevrolet Tahoe with an unknown license plate.

Ezmeralda's family is concerned for her safety due to her father's recent erratic behavior, police said.

Ezmeralda is described as a Hispanic girl who is 3'0" and weighs 25 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink tank top and gray shorts with a rainbow wristband.

Advertisement

Esau Tineo is described as a Hispanic man who is 5'8" and weighs 230 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black basketball shorts. He has a tattoo of a swan on his upper left arm.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Mesa police at 480-644-2211.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app