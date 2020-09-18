PD: 2-year-old girl abducted by father in Mesa has been found safe

article

Police officials in Mesa say a 2-year-old girl allegedly abducted by her father has been found safe.

According to earlier statements by police, Ezmeralda Tineo was last seen on Sept. 17 at 10:30 p.m. near Val Vista Drive and Baseline Road. Police say she was taken by her biological father, Esau Tineo, who does not have custodial rights.

The pair left the area in an older-model gray Chevrolet Tahoe with an unknown license plate.

Ezmeralda's family is concerned for her safety due to her father's recent erratic behavior, police said.

