Expand / Collapse search

PD: 3 dead, 1 injured in west Phoenix shooting

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PD: 3 dead, 1 injured in west Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting that left three men dead and another critically injured in west Phoenix.

According to police, the shooting happened during the early-morning hours of August 20 on the southeast corner of the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Investigators say two vehicles met up at the scene just after midnight "for some type of exchange" before 20 rounds were fired.

west phx deadly shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left three men dead and another critically injured in west Phoenix.

One other person was shot and is in critical condition.

Another person who was not injured is in police custody.

"What I can say is we don't believe there's anybody else involved in the incident that we haven't accounted for so there's no known threat to public safety," Sgt. Andy Williams said.

Arizona Headlines

Man accused of stealing catalytic converters from cars in Glendale
slideshow

Man accused of stealing catalytic converters from cars in Glendale

Spencer Okeefe, 27, now faces burglary charges after a catalytic converter was cut from a Kia SUV parked outside of a Glendale rehab center back in July.

Man killed in multi-vehicle crash at Phoenix intersection
slideshow

Man killed in multi-vehicle crash at Phoenix intersection

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of 20th Street and Roosevelt when a white Dodge Challenger that was heading westbound on Roosevelt turned left and collided with a tan Chevy Silverado that was heading eastbound on 20th Street.

Pedestrian killed in crash near I-17 in North Phoenix
slideshow

Pedestrian killed in crash near I-17 in North Phoenix

The crash happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 20 on the northbound off-ramp for Peoria Avenue, officials say.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.