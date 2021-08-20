PD: 3 dead, 1 injured in west Phoenix shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left three men dead and another critically injured in west Phoenix.

According to police, the shooting happened during the early-morning hours of August 20 on the southeast corner of the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Investigators say two vehicles met up at the scene just after midnight "for some type of exchange" before 20 rounds were fired.

One other person was shot and is in critical condition.

Another person who was not injured is in police custody.

"What I can say is we don't believe there's anybody else involved in the incident that we haven't accounted for so there's no known threat to public safety," Sgt. Andy Williams said.

