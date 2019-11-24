PD: 3 injured after car driven by alleged impaired driver crashes into tree, catches fire in Phoenix

article

Authorities in Phoenix are investigating a crash that left three people injured.

Phoenix Police say a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman crashed into a large palm tree near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road after failing to slow down.

When first responders arrived, the car was on fire with two people laying outside the car thanks to the help of witnesses. They extinguished the fire to find a total of four people. All were taken to a hospital. A 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man have serious injuries, the driver suffered minor injuries and an 18-month-old boy was not injured.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested, accused of aggravated assault and aggravated DUI.

The investigation is ongoing.

