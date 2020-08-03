PD: Car crashes into South Phoenix home, driver hospitalized

Police say a driver was injured and has been hospitalized after a car crashed into a South Phoenix home.

According to Phoenix police, the crash happened near 32nd Avenue and Southern on August 3.

After the crash, the driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

No one inside the home was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.