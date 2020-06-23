PD: Customer shoots, kills 7-Eleven clerk in Phoenix

Police are investigating a deadly shooting after they say a customer shot and killed a store clerk at a 7-Eleven in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened late Monday night in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven located near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road.

After the shooting, police say the customer called 911 to report the shooting, saying that the clerk attacked him.

Police arrived at the scene and took the customer into custody. They are interviewing him in connection to his involvement in the shooting.