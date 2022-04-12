PD: Deadly Mesa crash under investigation, light rail travel impacted

article

The Mesa Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on the night of Tuesday, April 12.

The crash between a car and two pedestrians happened near Main Street and Dobson Road, the department says. Travel on the light rail was impacted by this incident.

"Officers arrived and found that two pedestrians had been hit by a vehicle in the westbound lanes close to the light rail tracks. It is unsure if they were crossing the light rail tracks at the time the accident occurred," the police department said.

One of the pedestrians died at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

"The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with officers," police say.

