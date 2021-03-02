PD: Gas station clerk shoots suspect in Phoenix

A suspect is in critical condition after being shot by a gas station clerk in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened during the late-night hours of March 1 at a Chevron station near 44th Street and McDowell Road.

Investigators say the suspect was bothering other customers and when the clerk tried to intervene, the suspect went after him.

The clerk shot the suspect several times. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

