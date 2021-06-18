Expand / Collapse search
PD: Glendale medical student threatened to kill other students, bomb campus

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Glendale medical student arrested, accused of threatening to kill other students, bomb campus.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say a Glendale medical student was arrested after she threatened to kill several other students and bomb the school's campus.

According to Glendale Police, the dean of the university contacted the department on April 21 and reported that 29-year-old Mona Asadi threatened to bomb campus.

On June 9, a mass email was sent out to hundreds of students naming victims that the email's author wanted to kill. "Several more emails were sent in group messages threatening death and involving the families of the students," police said on Friday.

Asadi was arrested on June 16 after she was linked to email addresses, social media accounts, and other electronic devices that were involved in the threatening messages.

Police say four specific victims have been identified in the investigation.

