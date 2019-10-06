PD: Man becomes unresponsive in police custody, later dies following arrest at Phoenix Circle K

article

Phoenix Police say a man has died following a fight inside a Circle K.

Police responded to the Circle K near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road at 5:50 a.m. Sunday for reports of a fight. They located the subject who they say was acting erratically, paranoid, and showed signs of impairment.

Officers took him into custody, but the man continued to resist until he became unresponsive, according to Phoenix Police. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No further details have been provided. The investigation is ongoing.

