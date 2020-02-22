PD: Man killed in shooting at Phoenix apartment
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead.
Police responded to an apartment near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road early Saturday for a shooting.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say there is no suspect description at this time and have not released any further details.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.