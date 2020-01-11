PD: Man killed, suspect sought following Phoenix shooting

article

Phoenix Police are looking for a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting.

Officers responded to the area of 35th Avenue and Dunlap Saturday morning for reports of a shooting. A man was found with an apparent gunshot wound, and first responders declared him dead on the scene.

Police say the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and identify the suspect or suspects.

The area of 35th Ave. and Dunlap is closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.