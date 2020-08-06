PD: Man riding skateboard struck, killed by car in Scottsdale

Police are investigating a deadly crash after a man on a skateboard was hit by a car in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police say the crash happened just after midnight on August 6 near 124th Street and Shea Boulevard. The 18-year-od victim was riding a skateboard on Shea Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police say the driver of the car stayed at the scene after the crash and cooperated with investigators. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

(Mike Robison)

