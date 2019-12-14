PD: Man shot, killed following fight in Phoenix; suspect sought

article

Phoenix Police are looking for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man after they got into a fight.

Officers responded to a shooting near Glendale Avenue and Interstate 17 Friday night and found 35-year-old Javon Hatcher suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hatcher was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators say there was an altercation between Hatcher and the suspect.

Police are searching for a 44-year-old male suspect.