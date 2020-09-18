PD: Mesa woman shoots home intruder

article

A Mesa woman shot a man who broke into her home in the early morning hours of Sept. 18, police say.

Officers say they responded to a home near Main Street and Alma School Road at 3:50 a.m. on Friday for reports of a home invasion.

A woman was home alone when the suspect entered the house and was subsequently shot.

The man, who appears to have been a stranger to the victim, was hospitalized with a non life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing.

