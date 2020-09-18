PD: Mesa woman shoots home intruder who was high on meth, had knife

The man who a Mesa woman shot while breaking into her home in the early morning hours of Sept. 18 has been identified, police say.

Officers say they responded to a home near Main Street and Alma School Road at 3:50 a.m. on Friday for reports of a home invasion.

A woman was home alone when 29-year-old Elijah Jones entered the house and threatened her with a knife, police said.

When the woman demanded Jones leave, he replied, "Or what?"

Police said he kept going toward the woman with the knife when he was subsequently shot in the stomach.

Court documents show Jones allegedly admitted to being high on meth and he felt paranoid that police would find him so he kicked in the carport door to the home.

Jones claimed to be suicidal and approached the woman so she would open fire, according to court documents.

There were two warrants out for Jones' arrest, and police say he also knew he violated probation. Jones has been arrested and convicted for several crimes including sexual assault and armed robbery.

Jones was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury. He has been released from the hospital where he had surgery and booked into jail.

He's accused of first-degree burglary and aggravated assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

