PD: Missing Scottsdale man has mental disability

article

Scottsdale Police are looking for a man who went missing near 70th Street and Thomas Road early Saturday morning.

Weston Colville, 25, has a cognitive disability and left his home at 3 a.m. on Oct. 10.

Colville is 5'8", 125 pounds and was last seen wearing dark shorts and a dark T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Scottsdale PD at 480-312-5000.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.