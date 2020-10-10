PD: Missing Scottsdale man has mental disability
article
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police are looking for a man who went missing near 70th Street and Thomas Road early Saturday morning.
Weston Colville, 25, has a cognitive disability and left his home at 3 a.m. on Oct. 10.
Colville is 5'8", 125 pounds and was last seen wearing dark shorts and a dark T-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Scottsdale PD at 480-312-5000.
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
Advertisement