PD: Motorcyclist dies following crash near 75th Ave. and Buckeye Road

Phoenix Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that left one man dead.

Officers responded to the area of 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road Tuesday afternoon for a crash involving a single motorcycle.

Investigators say 31-year-old Jose Luis Rodriguez was traveling north on 75th Ave. at a high rate of speed when he lost control, hit a curb and was thrown from the bike after hitting a utility pole. He died on the scene.

Police say Rodriquez was wearing a helmet and that speed appears to be a factor.