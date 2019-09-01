PD: New Mexico family traveling to Arizona reported missing

article

The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a family who has been reported missing after leaving to travel to Arizona.

Police say they are trying to locate Melody Vieux, her daughters, 5-year-old Harveena Tilden and 1-year-old Agnes Tilden, and her boyfriend Stephen Tilden.

According to police, the family left Albuquerque the evening of August 25 headed to Arizona in a 1999 gray Chevy van with license plate CNM9186. The last time the family was seen was when their vehicle was stopped by Laguna Police on August 26 by the Dancing Eagle Travel Center near Interstate 40 and Casa Blanca Road.

Investigators say Melody sent text messages to family members on August 27 stating the family was on a back road in Gallop, NM and that Stephen was striking and pushing her as her and her girls were trying to walk away. They have not been seen or heard from since.

If you see any of the family please contact Detective Apodaca of the APD Missing Persona Unit at 505-924-6094.