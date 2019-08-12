Expand / Collapse search

PD: Officers respond to barricade situation at Carl's Jr in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police responded to a barricade situation at a Carl's Jr near 24th Street and Thomas Road. 

Police say a suspect reportedly pointed a handgun at a victim and then went into the business.

Officers could not locate the suspect inside the business, and they are currently outstanding. 

There has not been a shooting and no injuries were reported. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay here for updates. 