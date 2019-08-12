PD: Officers respond to barricade situation at Carl's Jr in Phoenix
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police responded to a barricade situation at a Carl's Jr near 24th Street and Thomas Road.
Police say a suspect reportedly pointed a handgun at a victim and then went into the business.
Officers could not locate the suspect inside the business, and they are currently outstanding.
There has not been a shooting and no injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay here for updates.