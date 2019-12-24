PD: Phoenix man arrested in connection to 2-year-old's death

article

Phoenix Police arrested a man in connection to the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Officers responded to a home near 15th and Grovers Avenues Monday evening for reports of a child not breathing. First responders took the child to the hospital where he later died. He was identified as Eli Steele.

Police initially said the child had injuries that appeared to be suspicious.

Investigators arrested 36-year-old Rickey R. Lockwood on accusations of first-degree murder and child abuse.

Police say the investigation revealed severe injuries and trauma to the child.

The investigation is ongoing.