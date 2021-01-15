PD: Prescott Valley woman told by men claiming to officers to take down 'offensive' Trump flag

article

Police in Prescott Valley are searching for two men accused of impersonating law enforcement officers and ordering a woman to take down her Donald Trump flag or she would be fined.

According to police, the woman was approached by the two men on Jan. 8 at her home near Glassford Hill Road and Long Look Drive. The men claimed to be officers and showed the woman some type of "official" identification before telling her she needed to take down her Trump flag or she would be fined $5,000.

After the woman complied, the men asked her if she had a car. The woman then showed the men her car, which had two Trump stickers on her back window. The men told her she had to remove the stickers, or she would face another fine.

The men are described as being in their late-40s to early-50s. They are 5'10" and 6'1" and were wearing black clothing with badges. They drove a navy-blue Range Rover.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267.

