PD: Security guard finds man dead in Phoenix parking lot
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a homicide after they say a security guard found a man dead in the parking lot of a Phoenix building.
According to Phoenix police, the security guard was making his rounds early Tuesday morning when he discovered the man in the parking lot near Dunlap and Central Avenues.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide and ask anyone with any information to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.