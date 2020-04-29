PD: Suspects in custody after woman, 17-year-old shot in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police say a woman and 17-year-old teen are in serious condition after both were shot in north Phoenix.
According to Phoenix police, the woman was found shot near Ninth Avenue and Grovers and the teen was found shot near 11th Avenue and Bell Road.
Both shootings happened just after midnight on Wednesday.
Police say the suspects believed to be involved in the shootings were taken into custody near 19th Avenue and Grovers.