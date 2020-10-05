PD: Teen shot, killed in Phoenix near 25th Avenue and Campbell

A teen is dead after being found shot on Oct. 5 at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say officers responded to the apartment complex just after midnight near 25th Avenue and Campbell and found a 16 year old with gunshot injuries.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects are not in custody and there is no viable description at this time.

Police are also investigating a second scene just a couple of blocks away, however, it is unclear at this time if the two scenes are related.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.