PD: Woman dead in Phoenix hit-and-run crash
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman overnight near 30th Street and Oak on Dec. 26.
Police say a 1997 Nissan truck was driving west down 30th Street early Saturday morning when it struck 33-year-old Jessica Lightner. The driver fled the scene.
Lightner died at the scene, and witnesses in the area were able to find the suspect's truck abandoned a few blocks away near 28th Street and Monte Vista.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.