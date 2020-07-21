PD: Woman found dead at Phoenix apartment, suspect sought

article

Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a Phoenix apartment complex.

Phoenix police say a 50-year-old woman was found dead on July 20 after officers and firefighters responded to reports of an injured person at an apartment located near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.

After the woman was found, firefighters identified a hazmat situation at the apartment and stabilized it.

The suspect has only been identified as a man.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

