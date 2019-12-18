PD: Woman hit, killed by semi-truck in Chandler

article

Police say a woman has died after she was hit by a semi-truck early Wednesday morning at a Chandler intersection.

According to the Chandler Police Department, the woman was hit by a semi-truck at around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Ray Road and Hamilton Street.

Police say the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Traffic restrictions are in place due to the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.