PD: Woman, infant found dead in Tempe home

Tempe Police are investigating after a woman and infant were found dead inside a Tempe home on Saturday.

Tempe Police and Fire crews responded to the home near McClintock Drive and Baseline Road for a medical emergency around 5:00 p.m. They found a woman and an infant boy dead in the home.

Police say the circumstances surrounding their deaths are unknown at this time, but there is no threat to the community.

Officers are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.